Pakistan Twitter mourns Bamsi Bey’s death in Ertugrul

Turkish historical drama Kuruluş: Osman, which is a sequel to the popular Diriliş: Ertuğrul, has taken Twitter by storm in Pakistan once again.

There have been several epic moments from the series that left fans both mourning and cherishing on social media, but not quite as striking as the death of Bamsi Bey.

People are expressing their grief over losing their favourite warrior, describing his death as the “end of a Ghazi”.

Here are some of the best responses to the episode.

End of a great warrior

The true friend

The true warrior

The lovely husband

The great leader

Who taught so many lessons through his character

The bamsi beyrik 💫🍃#Ertugrul pic.twitter.com/DR3caHlNuJ — Maryam Tanvir (@maryam_tanvir67) May 27, 2021

End of an unforgettable Character! THE BAMSI BEY💔



If you watch this serial then you know how Awesome this Character was. 🥺#BamsiBey #Ertugrul #KurulusOsman pic.twitter.com/BXc2oBMFYc — S A L A R 🇵🇰 (@JabraAfridian) May 24, 2021

This scene makes me so sad🌚He was very brave and entertaining in ertugrul series also very mature and supportive in kurlus osman#Ertugrul #KurulusOsman https://t.co/w5VWBFDXPM — Adeena Irfan (@IrfanAdeena) May 27, 2021

The END of an era.💔

He always gave his best to entertain audience of the series. Working in seven seasons is not a joke.

❤️❤️❤️#ertugrul pic.twitter.com/AO8uDPGClt — mian xayn (@its_zainnayy) May 28, 2021

Kuruluş: Osman started airing on PTV in Ramazan daily at 7:45pm. The news was announced by Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

Dirilis: Ertugrul, comprising 179 episodes, was dubbed in Urdu and aired on PTV in 2020 daily at 9:10pm on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The series is based on Ertugrul, father of Osman I, who founded the Ottoman Empire. It instantly became a massive hit in Pakistan, crossing millions of views on YouTube.

