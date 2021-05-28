Pakistan Twitter mourns Bamsi Bey’s death in Ertugrul

Bamsi was more than a character, fans say
Turkish historical drama Kuruluş: Osman, which is a sequel to the popular Diriliş: Ertuğrul, has taken Twitter by storm in Pakistan once again.
There have been several epic moments from the series that left fans both mourning and cherishing on social media, but not quite as striking as the death of Bamsi Bey.
People are expressing their grief over losing their favourite warrior, describing his death as the “end of a Ghazi”.
Here are some of the best responses to the episode.
End of a great warrior— Maryam Tanvir (@maryam_tanvir67) May 27, 2021
The true friend
The true warrior
The lovely husband
The great leader
Who taught so many lessons through his character
The bamsi beyrik 💫🍃#Ertugrul pic.twitter.com/DR3caHlNuJ
End of an unforgettable Character! THE BAMSI BEY💔— S A L A R 🇵🇰 (@JabraAfridian) May 24, 2021
If you watch this serial then you know how Awesome this Character was. 🥺#BamsiBey #Ertugrul #KurulusOsman pic.twitter.com/BXc2oBMFYc
Boss No More in #KurulusOsman Series 💔#BamsiBey#ertugrul pic.twitter.com/4YSogicfyU— ⒻⒶⓀⒽⓇⓄ⊶⊷⊶⊷✶ (@Fakhro__) May 27, 2021
💔 The journey of Bamsi bey has been ended🥺😢💔#ertugrul #BamsiBey pic.twitter.com/HVpa8aztcU— Zeeshan yousafzai (@Zeshanwakeel) May 27, 2021
This scene makes me so sad🌚He was very brave and entertaining in ertugrul series also very mature and supportive in kurlus osman#Ertugrul #KurulusOsman https://t.co/w5VWBFDXPM— Adeena Irfan (@IrfanAdeena) May 27, 2021
The END of an era.💔— mian xayn (@its_zainnayy) May 28, 2021
He always gave his best to entertain audience of the series. Working in seven seasons is not a joke.
❤️❤️❤️#ertugrul pic.twitter.com/AO8uDPGClt
Kuruluş: Osman started airing on PTV in Ramazan daily at 7:45pm. The news was announced by Senator Faisal Javed Khan.
Dirilis: Ertugrul, comprising 179 episodes, was dubbed in Urdu and aired on PTV in 2020 daily at 9:10pm on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The series is based on Ertugrul, father of Osman I, who founded the Ottoman Empire. It instantly became a massive hit in Pakistan, crossing millions of views on YouTube.
Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.Advertisement