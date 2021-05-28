Friday, May 28, 2021  | 15 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Pakistan Twitter mourns Bamsi Bey’s death in Ertugrul

Bamsi was more than a character, fans say

Posted: May 28, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Pakistan Twitter mourns Bamsi Bey's death in Ertugrul

Photo: Twitter

Turkish historical drama Kuruluş: Osman, which is a sequel to the popular Diriliş: Ertuğrul, has taken Twitter by storm in Pakistan once again.

There have been several epic moments from the series that left fans both mourning and cherishing on social media, but not quite as striking as the death of Bamsi Bey.

People are expressing their grief over losing their favourite warrior, describing his death as the “end of a Ghazi”.

Here are some of the best responses to the episode.

Kuruluş: Osman started airing on PTV in Ramazan daily at 7:45pm. The news was announced by Senator Faisal Javed Khan. 

Dirilis: Ertugrul, comprising 179 episodes, was dubbed in Urdu and aired on PTV in 2020 daily at 9:10pm on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The series is based on Ertugrul, father of Osman I, who founded the Ottoman Empire. It instantly became a massive hit in Pakistan, crossing millions of views on YouTube. 

