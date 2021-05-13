Thursday, May 13, 2021  | 30 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Pakistan celebrities urge people to remember Palestinians on Eid-ul-Fitr

At least 67 people have been killed

Posted: May 13, 2021
Posted: May 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Pakistan celebrities have called on the people to remember Palestinians on Eid-ul-Fitr. Singers and actors have asked people on Twitter to pray for the well-being of Palestinians as they are reeling from violence perpetrated by Israel forces. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Azmat (@aliazmatofficial) View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muniba Mazari (@muniba.mazari) Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his message, said that the country's wishes were with the people of Palestine. At least 67 people, including 14 children, have been killed in the recent airstrikes in Gaza. Four hundred people have also been injured.
Pakistan celebrities have called on the people to remember Palestinians on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Singers and actors have asked people on Twitter to pray for the well-being of Palestinians as they are reeling from violence perpetrated by Israel forces.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his message, said that the country’s wishes were with the people of Palestine.

At least 67 people, including 14 children, have been killed in the recent airstrikes in Gaza. Four hundred people have also been injured.

 
