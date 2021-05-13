Pakistan celebrities urge people to remember Palestinians on Eid-ul-Fitr

Pakistan celebrities have called on the people to remember Palestinians on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Singers and actors have asked people on Twitter to pray for the well-being of Palestinians as they are reeling from violence perpetrated by Israel forces.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his message, said that the country’s wishes were with the people of Palestine.

At least 67 people, including 14 children, have been killed in the recent airstrikes in Gaza. Four hundred people have also been injured.