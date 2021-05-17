Pakistan celebrities school Gal Gadot on war

Actors Gohar Rasheed and Osman Khalid Butt have called Israeli actor Gal Gadot out for her tweet implying that it’s Israel bearing the brunt of war.

“Gal Gadot, your country is not at war, it has created the war,” said Gohar (his tweet is no longer available). “No patriotism is bigger than people’s lives and if you can’t be mindful of that being an Israeli, then it’s evident where the problem lies.”

Gal, who served in the Israel Defense Forces from 2005 to 2007, tweeted last week that her people’s sufferings have left her heartbroken. “I worry for my family, my friends.”

She received immense backlash, including from journalists, with people responding to her statement by sharing records of Palestinian casualties at the hands of Israeli forces.

Former managing director Al Jazeera remarked that Israel is “perpetrating war crimes and genocide”.

“Your country is not at war, @GalGadot. Your country is perpetrating war crimes, genocide, ethnic cleansing, and apartheid. There are no ‘both sides’. There is only the violent, murderous settler-colonialism of Israel.” https://t.co/HInuOkT5Hp — ياسر أبوهلالة (@abuhilalah) May 13, 2021

Gal had to disable comments on her post shortly after.

“Read the room,” Osman Khalid Butt advised Gal. “And a newspaper.”

Read the room.

And a f’ng newspaper. https://t.co/OdiSVuTFXA — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) May 12, 2021

Israel’s relentless bombing of Gaza has entered its eighth day. Over 140 Palestinians were killed and two residential buildings (one of which housed the Associated Press and Al Jazeera bureaus) were razed to the ground on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported.

The escalating violence was sparked by unrest in Jerusalem that had simmered for weeks and led to clashes between riot police and Palestinians, fuelled by anger over planned Israeli expulsions of Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem.

