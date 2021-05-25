Pakistan celebrities laud Dua Lipa for calling out NYT

British singer Dua Lipa was labelled an anti-Semite by a New York Times advertisement for supporting Palestine.

“I utterly reject the false and appalling allegations that were published today in the New York Times,” said Dua. “This is the price you pay for defending Palestinian human rights against the Israeli government.”

The advertisement showed Dua and models Bella and Gigi Hadid against a backdrop of airstrikes above Israel. “Hamas calls for a second Holocaust. Condemn them now,” read the headline.

“I stand in solidarity with all the oppressed people and reject all forms of racism,” Dua said.

Ayesha Omar remarked she didn’t expect the NYT to publish such an ad and called for an action against it.

Ahsan Khan shared a screenshot of Dua’s note and wrote: “Love her.”

Ali Rehman Khan condemned the NYT and called the ad “disgusting”.

Other international celebrities to have called Israel out for its atrocities in Palestine are Lena Headey, Viola Davis and Roger Waters.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since May 10 killed 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, and wounded another 1,900 until a ceasefire was announced on May 21.

