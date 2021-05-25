Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Pakistan celebrities laud Dua Lipa for calling out NYT

The publication accused her of anti-Semitism

SAMAA | - Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan celebrities laud Dua Lipa for calling out NYT

Photo: Middle East Eye

British singer Dua Lipa was labelled an anti-Semite by a New York Times advertisement for supporting Palestine.

“I utterly reject the false and appalling allegations that were published today in the New York Times,” said Dua. “This is the price you pay for defending Palestinian human rights against the Israeli government.”

The advertisement showed Dua and models Bella and Gigi Hadid against a backdrop of airstrikes above Israel. “Hamas calls for a second Holocaust. Condemn them now,” read the headline.

“I stand in solidarity with all the oppressed people and reject all forms of racism,” Dua said.

Ayesha Omar remarked she didn’t expect the NYT to publish such an ad and called for an action against it.

Photo: Instagram/Ayesha Omar

Ahsan Khan shared a screenshot of Dua’s note and wrote: “Love her.”

Photo: Instagram/Ahsan Khan

Ali Rehman Khan condemned the NYT and called the ad “disgusting”.

Photo: Instagram/Ali Rehman

Other international celebrities to have called Israel out for its atrocities in Palestine are Lena Headey, Viola Davis and Roger Waters.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since May 10 killed 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, and wounded another 1,900 until a ceasefire was announced on May 21.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
anti-Semitism Dua Lipa new york times
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
samaa tv live,samaa news live,samaa news,palestine pakistan,palestine protest,palestine protests around the world,pakistanis protest for palestine,palestine,palestine support countries,israel palestine conflict
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Is TikToker Jannat Mirza engaged to Umer Butt?
Is TikToker Jannat Mirza engaged to Umer Butt?
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown
Pakistan bans Mia Khalifa on TikTok
Pakistan bans Mia Khalifa on TikTok
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over 'religious insensitivity'
Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over ‘religious insensitivity’
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share photos from engagement
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share photos from engagement
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian...
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian vlogger
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.