Pakistan bans Mia Khalifa on TikTok

Lebanese-American model Mia Khalifa has given a “shout-out” to the Pakistan government for banning her TikTok account.

“I’ll be reposting all my TikToks on Twitter from now on for my Pakistani fans who want to circumvent fascism,” Mia tweeted.

Shoutout to Pakistan for banning my tiktok account from the country. I’ll be re-posting all my tiktoks on Twitter from now on for my Pakistani fans who want to circumvent fascism 💕 — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 22, 2021

She said this in response to a user who broke the news. “It’s an absolute hate crime that they banned Mia Khalifa’s TikTok in Pakistan,” the now deleted tweet read. “I hate living here.”

“They what?” Mia said, expressing her shock.

The content on Mia’s account is no longer available. She has 22.2 million followers and over 270 million likes on TikTok.

Photo: TikTok/Mia Khalifa

Mia now runs her YouTube channel called Mia K, where she talks about botox, tours, sports and fashion. She has over 800,000 followers. She quit the adult industry after just three months and relocated to Miami, according to the BBC, describing her experience as “something that will haunt her until she dies”.

The 28-year-old has been vocal about Israel’s atrocities in Palestine as well. When called out for leading a peaceful and luxurious life in America, Mia said she still remembers “living through sirens, airstrikes and destruction in Beirut”.

You’re right, I’m privileged to sleep safely in my bed tonight. But I vividly remember living through sirens, air strikes, ground shaking, walls rattling in hideout basements, and destruction in Beirut due to unrest. I say #FreePalestine as loudly as I say “pray for Lebanon.” https://t.co/Yj7PQ4xzfe — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 12, 2021

“I say #FreePalestine as loudly as I say ‘pray for Lebanon’,” she remarked.

