Oops, Sardar ka Grandson scriptwriters, you got Pakistan laws wrong

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet tries to outsmart Pakistani police in Sardar ka Grandson, but she ends up making a fool of herself.

Rakul and Arjun Kapoor’s comedy drama is a story about a carefree but obedient man Amreek (Arjun), who sets out to fulfill his dying grandmother’s last wish. Sardar Kaur (Neena Gupta) wants to visit her house in Lahore that she built with her late husband 70 years ago.

But it is not an easy task. Sardar has been blacklisted by Pakistan because she attacked an official during a Pakistan-India cricket match a few years ago. After Amreek bids Sardar goodbye, he and his girlfriend Radha (Rakul) visit Lahore and succeed in finding their ancestral house. But the authorities have already slated it for demolition.

That’s when Sardar’s suddenly fierce, know-it-all bahu-to-be confronts the officials with a rolled-up paper.

Photo: 123movieslatest.com

“Ever heard of the KP Antiquities Act 1997,” she asks the officials, leaving them stunned.

Photo: 123movieslatest.com

“Isn’t KP Kevin Peters?” Amreek wonders.

And then Radha argues that special permission is needed from the archaeology department to bring down any building older than 70 years, according to the KP Antiquities Act.

What the writers failed to realise, however, is that Lahore is in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a separate province.

This means that a KP law cannot apply to Punjab.

Sardar ka Grandson released on Netflix on May 18 and immediately became the most-viewed movie in Pakistan on the streaming app.

