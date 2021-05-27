Not every Jew is a Zionist, says Sheheryar Munawar

Actor Sheheryar Munawwar has said that not every Jew can be labelled a Zionist.

A Zionist is a person who believes in the development and protection of a Jewish state in what is now known as Israel.

“Just as every Muslim is not a Taliban, every Jew is not Zionist,” he wrote. “Am I or can the narrative from this side be called anti-Zionist?

“Yes! but we are anti-Zionist because we are anti-fundamentalism, whether Muslim or Jewish.”

Munawwar said he has no qualms on calling “a wolf a wolf” when the Jewish toxic fundamentalism is supported by $3.8 billion of United States military funding.

He called out the news agencies for their reporting on the Palestine issue, adding that channels were bringing analysts with personal biases.

The actor’s remarks come after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in a CNN interview, was called anti-semitic by anchor Bianna Golodryga after he said that Israel has “deep pockets” and it is influential enough to control the media.