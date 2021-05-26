Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram

Former actor Noor Bukhari has shared her unsettling experience with a woman who showed up at her house uninvited.

“A lady came to my house yesterday, saying she follows me on Instagram,” Noor said. “And after seeing my stories, she found my house.”

Photo: Instagram/Noor Bukhari

Noor wants her fans to respect her life just as she respects theirs. “Please don’t scare me like this. It makes you a stalker.”

Many celebrities have shared similar experiences. Jemima Khan was stalked and harassed by a taxi driver for years. International stars, including Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift, have faced abduction and murder threats by their over-obsessed fans too. In 2013, a plot to “castrate and murder” pop star Justin Bieber was foiled in New York. The stalker claimed he planned it “only because he loved Justin”.

Stalking is unwanted surveillance towards a person that makes them feel threatened or unsafe. People who stalk may know their victim well or barely at all (celebrities). It involves calling, texting, emailing, monitoring (social media), loitering around, and damage and threats.

