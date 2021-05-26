Wednesday, May 26, 2021  | 13 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram

Requests followers to respect her privacy

SAMAA | - Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram

Photo: Instagram/Noor Bukhari

Former actor Noor Bukhari has shared her unsettling experience with a woman who showed up at her house uninvited.

“A lady came to my house yesterday, saying she follows me on Instagram,” Noor said. “And after seeing my stories, she found my house.”

Photo: Instagram/Noor Bukhari

Noor wants her fans to respect her life just as she respects theirs. “Please don’t scare me like this. It makes you a stalker.”

Many celebrities have shared similar experiences. Jemima Khan was stalked and harassed by a taxi driver for years. International stars, including Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift, have faced abduction and murder threats by their over-obsessed fans too. In 2013, a plot to “castrate and murder” pop star Justin Bieber was foiled in New York. The stalker claimed he planned it “only because he loved Justin”. 

Stalking is unwanted surveillance towards a person that makes them feel threatened or unsafe. People who stalk may know their victim well or barely at all (celebrities). It involves calling, texting, emailing, monitoring (social media), loitering around, and damage and threats.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Noor Bukhari stalking
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
samaa tv live,samaa news live,samaa news,palestine pakistan,palestine protest,palestine protests around the world,pakistanis protest for palestine,palestine,palestine support countries,israel palestine conflict
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Is TikToker Jannat Mirza engaged to Umer Butt?
Is TikToker Jannat Mirza engaged to Umer Butt?
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown
Ali Zafar criticised for hosting birthday party during lockdown
Pakistan bans Mia Khalifa on TikTok
Pakistan bans Mia Khalifa on TikTok
Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over 'religious insensitivity'
Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over ‘religious insensitivity’
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian...
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian vlogger
People want Tariq Jamil to discuss Palestine, not Salman Khan
People want Tariq Jamil to discuss Palestine, not Salman Khan
Mansha Pasha grateful for 1m followers on Instagram
Mansha Pasha grateful for 1m followers on Instagram
Mia Khalifa calls Gal Gadot ‘Genocide Barbie’
Mia Khalifa calls Gal Gadot ‘Genocide Barbie’
Shame on you: Sanam Saeed on Dubai promoting Israel tourism
Shame on you: Sanam Saeed on Dubai promoting Israel tourism
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.