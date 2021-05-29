Nida Yasir suggests ‘watermelon diet’ for losing weight

Actor Nida Yasir said that eating watermelon helped her reduce weight in a week.

Nida had earlier said on Instagram that she was working to lose weight.

The television celebrity has updated the fans that she lost three kilograms by eating the fruit for three days straight.

“Watermelon diet,” the Nadaaniyaan star wrote. “See the difference.”

She said that bread, rice and sugar should not be consumed while following the routine.

Nida, who is hosting Good Morning Pakistan at ARY Digital, won the Best morning show host award at the Pakistan Media Awards 2012.

She was the winner of Best Morning Show Host award at the Pakistan Achievement Awards back in 2019.

Side effects

Watermelon contains high amounts of lycopene and potassium. Lycopene is a natural pigment that gives vegetables and fruits their red color.

If someone has more than 30 mg of lycopene daily–as in the watermelon diet–it can cause nausea, diarrhea, indigestion and bloating, according to the American Cancer Society.

Too much potassium is also harmful. When there is a lot of potassium in their blood (hyperkalaemia) it can result in heart problems such as irregular heartbeats and loss of muscle control. It is not recommended to have more than about one cup of watermelon a day, which has less than 140 mg of potassium.

Watermelon is high in sugars, too. Eating only watermelon for meals daily can cause spikes in blood sugar levels, which can be dangerous for people with diabetes.