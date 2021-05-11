Nida Yasir, Shaista Lodhi pair up for Eid special

Morning show host Nida Yasir and Shaista Lodhi are all set to star as Yasir Nawaz’s wives in Eid telefilm Uff Yeh Biwiyaan.

“Acting after 10 years,” Nida wrote, sharing a promo. “Don’t forget to watch this Eid.”

The promo shows Nida as Biwi No. 1 and Shaista as Biwi No. 2. They are always causing a rumpus in the house fighting over Yasir, who tries to please them both. Hammad Shoaib and Nazish Jahangir are playing supporting roles.

Uff Yeh Biwiyaan has been written by Misbah Ali Syed and directed by Kashif Ali. It will be aired on ARY Digital. Nida was last seen in their family drama Nadaniyaan that started airing in 2009. It starred Yasir and her brother-in-law Danish Nawaz.

Hania Aamir and influencer Momin Saqib have completed shooting their Eid telefilm as well. It is titled Dil ke Chor and has been directed by Shazia Wajahat.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.