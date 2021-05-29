Saturday, May 29, 2021  | 16 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Nick thanks ‘incredible wife’ Priyanka Chopra for support during recovery

Musician had suffered a fractured rib, bruises in an accident

SAMAA | - Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: priyankachopra/Twitter

American singer Nick Jonas wrote a thank you note for his wife for her support during his recovery from a motorcycle accident.

Nick, who was part of the three-member band Jonas Brothers, suffered a cracked rib and bruises in a motorcycle accident last week.

He hosted the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

“I started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the @bbmas with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best,” he wrote on Instagram. “I love you @priyankachopra.”

Photo Courtesy: nickjonas/Instagram
Nick-Jonas
Photo Courtesy: nickjonas/Instagram

Priyanka, in a post, went on to appreciate her husband work. She said he is an inspiration because of his work ethics.

Photo Courtesy: priyankachopra/Instagram

The actor got married to the musician in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in the Indian city Jodhpur. Two wedding ceremonies were held to honour each other’s religious traditions.

Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra
 
