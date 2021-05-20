Thursday, May 20, 2021  | 7 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Nick Jonas being treated for motorcycle accident injuries

He reportedly cracked his rib

Posted: May 20, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Jonas being treated for motorcycle accident injuries

Photo: AFP

American Singer Nick Jonas is undergoing treatment for his injuries which he suffered during a motorcycle accident, CNN has reported.

The singer, who is a mentor in music contest The Voice, said that the recovery process is going well while talking to the show’s host Carson Daly.

“I’ve been better but I’m doing all right,” he was quoted saying by the CNN. “Cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises. But I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am.”

The singer is fan of motorcycles. He appeared in a show’s music video while doing a wheelie.

The singer, who is married to Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, began his music career by being one-third member of Jonas Brothers.  

His band is a three-time Billboard Music Award winner and have nominated in Grammy Awards twice.

Nick Jonas
 
