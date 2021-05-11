Tuesday, May 11, 2021  | 28 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Naimal Khan wants people to focus on their mental health

Shares a list of activities for them to do

Posted: May 11, 2021
Posted: May 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: naimalkhawarkhan/Instagram

Pakistan actor Naimal Khawar Khan gave tips on how to battle mental health issues.

The Verna star suggested that people should spend time on activities which make them happy, adding that they should enjoy mother nature.

Naimal, who is married to actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, urged the people to pay attention to themselves and realise their own values.

“Sometimes your desire to keep everyone happy can consume your need to look after yourself,” she said. “Especially after becoming a mother, one tends to tire oneself physically and mentally.

“So here’s a reminder that you are important too. Never forget that. Take care of YOU and your mental health and do what makes you feel like your best self.”

Journal of Pakistan Medical Association said that mental health issues are prevalent in the country due to increasing insecurity, terrorism, economical problems, political uncertainty, unemployment, and disruption of the social fabric.

Many Pakistan celebrities including Momina Mustehsan, Nouman Javed, and Juggan Kazim have also spoken on mental health issues in the past.

Naimal Khan, Naimal Khawar Khan, Pakistan, mental health
 

