Nadeem Baig turns tables on Yasir in Nausheen Shah feud

Vasay Chaudhry once asked actor Yasir Hussain about an uninvited guest at his wedding and Yasir’s response sparked one of the ugliest celebrity feuds on social media.

“When my associate went up to him [Yasir] while his makeup was being done to know if he wanted anything included, Yasir told him to ask who attended his wedding uninvited,” director Nadeem Baig said on Nida Yasir’s Eid special. His revelation left actors Ahmad Ali Butt and Humayun Saeed startled, who described it as the “biggest piece of gossip”.

Vasay was criticised for asking such a question on his show in February. Yasir’s statement that everyone had his and Iqra Aziz’s wedding card because it was on social media prompted a sharp response from Nausheen, who wasn’t at all pleased.

“Would anyone go to someone’s house uninvited?” she said. “I feel so sorry for Yasir because he certainly has serious memory issues.”

Nausheen Shah on Asim Azhar’s right at Yasir, Iqra’s wedding. (Photo: Reviewit)

Yasir then posted a long note on Instagram threatening to release the screenshots of his conversation with Nausheen, which would show her “begging to know the venue”. He called out talk shows for asking such questions too.

“If I am wrong for speaking the truth, then people who are asking such questions are also wrong, people who are watching the channel are also wrong,” he said. “Stop this truth or dare or rapid-fire [rounds] for ratings.”

Let’s see what Yasir has to say in his defense.

