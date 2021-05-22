Mumbai police twists Abhishek’s name to advise Indians on Covid-19

The Mumbai police came up with a unique strategy to urge Indians to follow the coronavirus protocols.

They used the names of the actor and his films in a quirky way to get the message across.

“Guru, Mumbai ho ya Delhi – 6 feet distance zaruri hai (Be it Mumbai or Delhi, 6-feet distance is a must),” the Mumbai police said.

“Social distancing ko abhi alvida na kehna (Don’t just say goodbye to social distancing yet).”

People should fist bump ‘Abhi’ (at the moment), they could ‘Shek’ (shake) their hands when the coronavirus situation improves, another message read.

Bachchan tested positive but has fully recovered from the infection.

India has reported at least 26.3 million confirmed cases of coronavirus.

At least 296,000 Indians have lost their lives to the virus.