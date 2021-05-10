Mother’s Day 2021: Every celebrity post worth checking out

Celebrities in Pakistan and across the border streamed social media with sweet wishes for their moms on Mother’s Day.

“The hand that prayed and guided me,” wrote actor Shaan Shahid, sharing throwback photos with his late mother Neelo. “The arms that held me safe from all the tempests of life. Thank you for always being with me.”

#HappyMothersDay the hand that prayed and guided me .. the arms that held me safe from all the tempests of life.. Thankyou ♥️🙏🏼for always being with me . May ALLAH honour you 🙏🏼 in heavens for being the greatest mother….I♥️U pic.twitter.com/ya6ySYIw31 — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) May 8, 2021

Neelo was a Lollywood veteran who passed away aged 80 in January 2021.

Singer-songwriter Hadiqa Kiani called her mother “incredible” for being an educator, a poet, fighter and a hero. “She continues to be my source of strength and love. So grateful to be able to be with her everyday.”

Meesha Shafi remarked that although her mother and actor Saba Hameed is celebrated onscreen everyday as a mother to a number of people, she and her brother Faris are blessed to have Saba “all to themselves”.

Happy Mother’s Day Ma 🥰♥️😘

Although you are celebrated every single day as a mother to so many on screen, Faris and I are blessed to have you all to ourselves in real life 🤩♥️🥰🙏🏼@Sabhamid 🧿♥️#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/jJQSp8flLx — MEESHA SHAFI (@itsmeeshashafi) May 9, 2021

Adnan Siddiqui lauded the mothers who are comforting their families with kindness and dedication through the coronavirus pandemic.

To all the souls who are trying to make this challenging time of pandemic comfortable with their kindness, Happy #MothersDay! — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) May 9, 2021

Imran Abbas posted a photo showing himself kissing his mother’s feet and wrote: “I’m nothing without you, my jannat (paradise). May I keep kissing your feet till I am alive.”

Iqra Aziz shared a photo from her godh bharai (baby shower) and said: “To a very khass (special) mother to even more khaas grandmother-to-be, words aren’t enough to express how blessed I am to have you.”

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan said she will never take a “cuddle for granted” again and wished her mother Sharmila Tagore, herself, and all the mothers for doing the most important job in the world.

Karisma Kapoor called her sister Kareena Kapoor and mother Babita “the strongest mamas she knows”.

Madhuri Dixit shared a throwback photo of her mother and said: “I have learnt so much from aai and I continue to do so every single day.”

Other stars who wished their mothers are Farhan and Zoya Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor and Preity Zinta.

