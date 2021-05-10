Monday, May 10, 2021  | 27 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Mother’s Day 2021: Every celebrity post worth checking out

Moms lauded for doing ‘most important job in the world’

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Mother’s Day 2021: Every celebrity post worth checking out

Photo: Instagram/Imran Abbas

Celebrities in Pakistan and across the border streamed social media with sweet wishes for their moms on Mother’s Day.

“The hand that prayed and guided me,” wrote actor Shaan Shahid, sharing throwback photos with his late mother Neelo. “The arms that held me safe from all the tempests of life. Thank you for always being with me.”

Neelo was a Lollywood veteran who passed away aged 80 in January 2021.

Singer-songwriter Hadiqa Kiani called her mother “incredible” for being an educator, a poet, fighter and a hero. “She continues to be my source of strength and love. So grateful to be able to be with her everyday.”

Meesha Shafi remarked that although her mother and actor Saba Hameed is celebrated onscreen everyday as a mother to a number of people, she and her brother Faris are blessed to have Saba “all to themselves”.

Adnan Siddiqui lauded the mothers who are comforting their families with kindness and dedication through the coronavirus pandemic.

Imran Abbas posted a photo showing himself kissing his mother’s feet and wrote: “I’m nothing without you, my jannat (paradise). May I keep kissing your feet till I am alive.”

Iqra Aziz shared a photo from her godh bharai (baby shower) and said: “To a very khass (special) mother to even more khaas grandmother-to-be, words aren’t enough to express how blessed I am to have you.”

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan said she will never take a “cuddle for granted” again and wished her mother Sharmila Tagore, herself, and all the mothers for doing the most important job in the world.

Karisma Kapoor called her sister Kareena Kapoor and mother Babita “the strongest mamas she knows”.

Madhuri Dixit shared a throwback photo of her mother and said: “I have learnt so much from aai and I continue to do so every single day.”

Other stars who wished their mothers are Farhan and Zoya Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor and Preity Zinta.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
celebrities Mother's Day 2021
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sania Mirza catches everyone by surprise on Pakistan game show
Sania Mirza catches everyone by surprise on Pakistan game show
Ali Ansari reveals why Saboor Aly cried at her engagement
Ali Ansari reveals why Saboor Aly cried at her engagement
In pictures: Komal Rizvi enjoys vacations in California
In pictures: Komal Rizvi enjoys vacations in California
Mahira Khan set to hit Indian screens again
Mahira Khan set to hit Indian screens again
Bushra Ansari shares heartfelt note for late sister
Bushra Ansari shares heartfelt note for late sister
Did this Pakistani drama predict Bill Gates' divorce?
Did this Pakistani drama predict Bill Gates’ divorce?
Mashal Khan upset over people gossiping about her, Ali Ansari
Mashal Khan upset over people gossiping about her, Ali Ansari
My stepfather tried to rape me: Eshal Fayyaz
My stepfather tried to rape me: Eshal Fayyaz
In pictures: Zoya Nasir, Christian Betzmann’s surprise dholki
In pictures: Zoya Nasir, Christian Betzmann’s surprise dholki
What's so special about Iqra Aziz's godh bharai outfit?
What’s so special about Iqra Aziz’s godh bharai outfit?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.