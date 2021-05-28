Friday, May 28, 2021  | 15 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Minal Khan wishes her late father had met her fiancé

She got engaged to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram last week

Posted: May 28, 2021
Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo Courtesy: minalkhan.official/Instagram

Actor Minal Khan said she was missing her father Mubeen Khan while sharing a family picture from her engagement.

The Jalan actor got engaged to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on May 18.

“Baba (My father) is not in the pictures but I know he’s around,” the 22-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“Always watching, protecting us and celebrating with us. I wish woh houtey or Ahsan se miltey (I wish he was here and met Ahsan),” she said.

“These pictures are from my baat pakki with my lovely family.”

Photo Courtesy: mishalkhan.official/Instagram

Her twin sister Aiman, Saboor Aly, Sana Javed and Areeba Habib have liked the post.

Minal’s father, a former police officer, passed away on December 31 last year.

