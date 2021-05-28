Minal Khan wishes her late father had met her fiancé

She got engaged to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram last week
Actor Minal Khan said she was missing her father Mubeen Khan while sharing a family picture from her engagement.
The Jalan actor got engaged to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on May 18.
“Baba (My father) is not in the pictures but I know he’s around,” the 22-year-old wrote on Instagram.
“Always watching, protecting us and celebrating with us. I wish woh houtey or Ahsan se miltey (I wish he was here and met Ahsan),” she said.
“These pictures are from my baat pakki with my lovely family.”
Her twin sister Aiman, Saboor Aly, Sana Javed and Areeba Habib have liked the post.
Minal’s father, a former police officer, passed away on December 31 last year.