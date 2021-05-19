Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share photos from engagement

Actor Minal Khan got engaged to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on Tuesday in Karachi.

“To the love of my life,” Minal said for Mohsin. “You’re the easiest yes I have ever said.”

Their engagement was a simple and private affair. Minal wore a pink printed suit with emerald and silver hoops and Moshin a black kurta. There are no families or guests in the photos.

Wishes poured in soon after the photos were posted. Saboor Aly, Aima Baig and Ushna Shah were among the first celebrities who congratulated the couple. Minal and Mohsin have been together for months, but never confirmed their relationship. The couple celebrated Valentine’s Day too.

“I promise to love you till my last breath,” Mohsin said.

Fans are showering the couple with love and wishes.

Minal is one of the most popular actors in Pakistan, alongside her twin sister Aiman Khan. She was last seen in ARY’s drama serial Jalan produced by Fahad Mustafa.

