Mia Khalifa calls Gal Gadot ‘Genocide Barbie’

Gal was trolled for saying 'Israel is at war'

Posted: May 19, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Mia Khalifa calls Gal Gadot ‘Genocide Barbie’

Photo: Film Daily

Lebanese-American former adult star Mia Khalifa has called Israeli actor Gal Gadot out for her tweet on escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine.

“We asked for Synder Cut, not a Genocide Barbie,” Mia said, retweeting a post announcing the movie Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot.

Gal received severe backlash, including from a journalist, for a tweet implying that it is Israel bearing the brunt of war. “My heart breaks,” she said. “My country is at war. I worry for my people.”

The actor’s post was flooded with hateful replies and she had to disable comments shortly after. Gal, who served in the Israel Defense Forces from 2005 to 2007, was called out by Pakistani actors too.

Gohar Rasheed reminded Gal that it is Israel that created the war and Osman Khalid Butt advised her to read a newspaper. Former Al Jazeera managing director remarked that Israel is “perpetrating war crimes and genocide.”

Last week, Mia accused America of “financing crimes” in Palestine.

Israel’s relentless bombing in Gaza has killed 213 Palestinians, including 61 children, according to AFP.

 Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

