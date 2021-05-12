Mia Khalifa accuses US of ‘financing crimes’ in Palestine

Labanese-American former adult star Mia Khalifa has taken Twitter by storm after breaking her silence on Israeli forces’ attack on Al-Aqsa mosque.

“All I see are crimes against humanity that the United States is funding with an annual $3.8 billion,” she wrote, completing her tweet with #freePalestine.

All I see are crimes against humanity that the United States is funding with an annual $3.8B. #freepalestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/X9hy7uSv2d — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 10, 2021

Mia is being lauded for condemning the attack that left 170 Palestinians injured last week. The Israeli forces fired rubber-coated metal bullets at people who had gathered at Al-Aqsa mosque for Jummatul Wida prayers.

Mia not only raised her voice on Twitter, but made sure her message reached her 23.7 million Instagram followers as well. She shared Bella Hadid’s Palestine post and a screenshot of the Instagram warning that Bella had received for “violating its community guidelines” for a post that just showed Palestine listed as her father’s birthplace.

“Maybe if I just post Bella, Instagram will keep this one up,” Mia remarked, referring to how the app had to restore Bella’s post after protest and widespread backlash. “Tell me the US is funding Israel without telling me the US is funding Israel!”

Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid has spoken out against the attacks too and said that no one can “erase Palestine”.

Mia is trending in Pakistan with nearly 8,000 Palestine-related tweets.

