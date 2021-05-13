Thursday, May 13, 2021  | 30 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Maya Ali tells Kangana Ranaut to ‘have some humanity’

India star said her country supports Israel

SAMAA | - Posted: May 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Maya Ali tells Kangana Ranaut to ‘have some humanity’

Pakistan actor Maya Ali criticized India star Kangana Ranaut for her views relating to the ongoing violence in Palestine by Israel forces.

India’s national award winning had said that her country standa united with Israel in the fight against radical Islamic terrorism.

“To save your nation and its people from radical Islamic terrorism is the fundamental right of every nation, India stands with Israel,” Kangana said. “Those who think terrorism should be replied with dharna must learn from Israel. They will spread terrorism, if you respond strongly they will cry foul become victims if you do just dharna then they will blast your parliament and five-star hotels also, this is radical Islamic terrorism for you.”

Maya, responding to the statements, said that she feels sorry for the Indian actress. She went on to say that she should have some humanity at least.

In Gaza, 67 people have have been killed so far — including 17 children — and nearly 400 injured after days of near relentless Israeli air strikes.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Israel Kangana Ranauytt Maya Ali Pakistan Palestine
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Maya Ali, Kangana Ranaut, Israel, Palestine, Kangana Ranaut statements,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sania Mirza catches everyone by surprise on Pakistan game show
Sania Mirza catches everyone by surprise on Pakistan game show
Hania Aamir opens up on strained relation with father
Hania Aamir opens up on strained relation with father
Yashma Gill to make comeback on ARY Digital with Azmaish
Yashma Gill to make comeback on ARY Digital with Azmaish
In pictures: Komal Rizvi enjoys vacations in California
In pictures: Komal Rizvi enjoys vacations in California
Bushra Ansari shares heartfelt note for late sister
Bushra Ansari shares heartfelt note for late sister
Mahira Khan set to hit Indian screens again
Mahira Khan set to hit Indian screens again
Mia Khalifa accuses US of ‘financing crimes’ in Palestine
Mia Khalifa accuses US of ‘financing crimes’ in Palestine
My stepfather tried to rape me: Eshal Fayyaz
My stepfather tried to rape me: Eshal Fayyaz
Who does Rakhi Sawant want to see as India's PM?
Who does Rakhi Sawant want to see as India’s PM?
Anupam Kher speaks on wife Kirron's death reports
Anupam Kher speaks on wife Kirron’s death reports
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.