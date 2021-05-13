Maya Ali tells Kangana Ranaut to ‘have some humanity’

Pakistan actor Maya Ali criticized India star Kangana Ranaut for her views relating to the ongoing violence in Palestine by Israel forces.

India’s national award winning had said that her country standa united with Israel in the fight against radical Islamic terrorism.

“To save your nation and its people from radical Islamic terrorism is the fundamental right of every nation, India stands with Israel,” Kangana said. “Those who think terrorism should be replied with dharna must learn from Israel. They will spread terrorism, if you respond strongly they will cry foul become victims if you do just dharna then they will blast your parliament and five-star hotels also, this is radical Islamic terrorism for you.”

Maya, responding to the statements, said that she feels sorry for the Indian actress. She went on to say that she should have some humanity at least.

In Gaza, 67 people have have been killed so far — including 17 children — and nearly 400 injured after days of near relentless Israeli air strikes.