Monday, May 31, 2021  | 18 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Maya Ali feels ‘much better’ following hospitalisation

Thanks fans for their prayers, wishes

SAMAA | - Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: official_mayaali/Instagram

Actor Maya Ali thanked her fans for their prayers as she recovers from an illness.

A picture of the actor being treated at a hospital was shared by Faiza Saqlain. It went viral on social media.

The 31-year-old updated her fans about her health on the picture sharing application with poetry.

“Alhamdulillah I am much better. Thank you all for the prayers, love, and wishes. Couldn’t ask for better fans, who were right there for me,” the actor said.

Photo Courtesy: official_mayaali/Instagram

She is currently playing the role of Rakhshi in the romantic drama Pehli Si Muhabbat, opposite Sheheryar Munawar.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Maya Ali Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Aiman Khan's look-alike in the spotlight on social media
Aiman Khan’s look-alike in the spotlight on social media
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann
Malala in Friends reunion takes social media by storm
Malala in Friends reunion takes social media by storm
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian...
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian vlogger
Will we be seeing Jannat Mirza in a drama soon?
Will we be seeing Jannat Mirza in a drama soon?
Aima Baig feels lucky to have found her 'weirdo'
Aima Baig feels lucky to have found her ‘weirdo’
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram
Shyraa Roy crowned first Miss Trans Pakistan
Shyraa Roy crowned first Miss Trans Pakistan
Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi to play 'street smart' Pakistani agent
Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi to play ‘street smart’ Pakistani agent
Watch: Netflix releases first look of Money Heist season five
Watch: Netflix releases first look of Money Heist season five
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.