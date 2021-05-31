Maya Ali feels ‘much better’ following hospitalisation

Actor Maya Ali thanked her fans for their prayers as she recovers from an illness.

A picture of the actor being treated at a hospital was shared by Faiza Saqlain. It went viral on social media.

The 31-year-old updated her fans about her health on the picture sharing application with poetry.

“Alhamdulillah I am much better. Thank you all for the prayers, love, and wishes. Couldn’t ask for better fans, who were right there for me,” the actor said.

Photo Courtesy: official_mayaali/Instagram

She is currently playing the role of Rakhshi in the romantic drama Pehli Si Muhabbat, opposite Sheheryar Munawar.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.