Maya Ali feels ‘much better’ following hospitalisation

Thanks fans for their prayers, wishes
Actor Maya Ali thanked her fans for their prayers as she recovers from an illness.
A picture of the actor being treated at a hospital was shared by Faiza Saqlain. It went viral on social media.
The 31-year-old updated her fans about her health on the picture sharing application with poetry.
“Alhamdulillah I am much better. Thank you all for the prayers, love, and wishes. Couldn’t ask for better fans, who were right there for me,” the actor said.
She is currently playing the role of Rakhshi in the romantic drama Pehli Si Muhabbat, opposite Sheheryar Munawar.