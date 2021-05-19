Wednesday, May 19, 2021  | 6 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Mathira wishes to adopt a Palestinian child

Requests followers to help her

SAMAA | - Posted: May 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Mathira wishes to adopt a Palestinian child

Photo: Instagram/Mathira

Influencer Mathira is winning hearts on social media for her will to do something for Palestinian children orphaned by Israeli attacks.

“I wish we could adopt a baby from Palestine,” she said. “I would love to adopt a child and give him or her love and a safe place called home.” She has requested people to message her on Instagram if they can help her.

Photo: Instagram/Mathira

A number of Pakistani celebrities joined protests against Israel in Lahore and Islamabad on Monday. They are urging people to express solidarity with Palestine and condemn Israeli violence. Hania Aamir said nobody should think that raising voice on social media can’t make a difference and requested followers to share posts using at least two Palestine-related hashtags a day.

International celebrities who have called Israel out for perpetrating genocide in Gaza are models Bella and Gigi Hadid, Mark Ruffalo, Lena Headey, Viola Davis, among others. Mia Khalifa has openly accused America of financing crimes in Palestine with “$3.8 billion a year”.

Israel’s relentless bombing in Gaza has killed 213 Palestinians, including 61 children, according to AFP.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
adoption mathira Palestinian child
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Alizeh Shah ‘amused’ by criticism for Badnamiyan outfit
Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?
Are Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi on talking terms or not?
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
Hania Aamir ‘ashamed’ of posting photos on Eid
In pictures: Stars celebrate Eid with family and friends
In pictures: Stars celebrate Eid with family and friends
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel
Avengers star Mark Ruffalo demands sanctions against Israel
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
Basit Ali yells at women over ‘vulgarity’ on morning show
Is Kristen Stewart’s Palestinian scarf photo real?
Is Kristen Stewart’s Palestinian scarf photo real?
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Bushra Ansari, Asma Abbas post emotional message for Sumbul Shahid
Bushra Ansari, Asma Abbas post emotional message for Sumbul Shahid
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.