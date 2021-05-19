Mathira wishes to adopt a Palestinian child

Influencer Mathira is winning hearts on social media for her will to do something for Palestinian children orphaned by Israeli attacks.

“I wish we could adopt a baby from Palestine,” she said. “I would love to adopt a child and give him or her love and a safe place called home.” She has requested people to message her on Instagram if they can help her.

Photo: Instagram/Mathira

A number of Pakistani celebrities joined protests against Israel in Lahore and Islamabad on Monday. They are urging people to express solidarity with Palestine and condemn Israeli violence. Hania Aamir said nobody should think that raising voice on social media can’t make a difference and requested followers to share posts using at least two Palestine-related hashtags a day.

International celebrities who have called Israel out for perpetrating genocide in Gaza are models Bella and Gigi Hadid, Mark Ruffalo, Lena Headey, Viola Davis, among others. Mia Khalifa has openly accused America of financing crimes in Palestine with “$3.8 billion a year”.

Israel’s relentless bombing in Gaza has killed 213 Palestinians, including 61 children, according to AFP.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

