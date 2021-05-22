Mathira, Ahmad Ali defend Mahira Khan over ‘missing’ dupatta criticism

After Yasir Hussain, Mathira and Ahmad Ali Butt have hit back at trolls who questioned Mahira Khan’s clothing at the pro-Palestine protest in Karachi.

“Look for shame in your eyes, not women’s clothing,” said Ahmad.

Photo: Instagram/Ahmad Ali Butt

On Friday, Yasir Hussain posted a photo showing Mahira Khan at the demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club. He shared a number of comments from trolls as well, shaming Mahira for not covering herself “decently enough”. They suggested the actor would have “looked better” if she had a dupatta with her black kurti. “You get summer looks with shorts and Mahira should wear a dupatta in the heat of May?” Yasir commented sarcastically.

Mathira reiterated that purdah has to be in the eyes of the beholder than in the clothing of others. “Why are you even looking there?” she said. “Before you judge someone please look in the mirror and fix yourself first.”

Photo: Instagram/Mathira

Many stars are shamed and called names for their clothing choices. Amna Ilyas has openly spoken out against people commenting on her cleavage.

A number of actors expressed their disappointment when Pakistani viewers criticised Turkish actor Esra Bilgic for posting photos in a backless outfit. Esra played Halime Sultan on the popular historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.