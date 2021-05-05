Wednesday, May 5, 2021  | 22 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Mashal Khan upset over people gossiping about her, Ali Ansari

Ali got engaged to Saboor Aly last week

Posted: May 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Mashal Khan upset over people gossiping about her, Ali Ansari

Photo: Instagram/Mashal Khan

Actor Mashal Khan is not happy with people who have turned Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly’s engagement into gossip.

It’s come to my knowledge that several attempts are being made to pull me into Ali Ansari and Saboor Ali’s engagement,” said Mashal. “Let’s not try to ruin someone’s happiness.”

Photo: Instagram/Mashal Khan

Soon after Saboor and Ali announced they got engaged, photos showing Mashal and Ali together started circulating online. The two had been dating publicly until they broke up last year. Mashal had even apologised to her fans for not informing them of their split.

“I wish them the best of luck for their happy union,” Mashal said for the newly engaged couple.

Saboor and Ali’s engagement was attended by family members, including Saboor’s sister Sajal Ali, and close relatives. Saboor opted for a simple, tea pink suit with minimal makeup for the occasion and Ali wore a white embroidered kurta.

Celebrities, including Sarah Khan and Hania Aamir, congratulated the couple and wished them luck.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Ali Ansari engagement MASHAL KHAN Saboor Aly
 
RELATED STORIES

