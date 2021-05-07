Marvel show Loki to be released June 9

Disney has preponed the release of its upcoming Marvel web show Loki by two days.

The show, which stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki, was originally set to release on June 11. It will now premier on June 9.

The episodes will be released every Wednesday instead of Fridays.

“Glorious.”



"Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming May 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/5XbLT8fovT — Loki (@LokiOfficial) December 11, 2020"

“I’ve noticed that in these long superhero montages, Loki tends to get a bit left out, even though arguably he’s incredibly heroic himself, – cunning, charming, I could go on, But maybe…why don’t I just prove it to you. Wednesdays are the new Fridays,” Hiddleston said.

"Wednesdays are the new Fridays 🗓 Mark your calendars for new episodes of @MarvelStudios' #Loki, streaming Wednesdays starting June 9 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/cex73odZEl — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 5, 2021"

The plot is based on the events after Avengers: Endgame. It will show The God of Mischief moving away from his brother’s shadows.

Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant have been casted in the program.

The show is directed by Kate Herron and Michael Waldron is its head writer.