Wednesday, May 12, 2021  | 29 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Mariyam Nafees shares photos from private engagement

She got engaged on Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Mariyam Nafees shares photos from private engagement

Photo: Instagram/Amaan Ahmed

Actor Mariyam Nafees has surprised followers by sharing photos from her private engagement held on Monday.

“Thank you for giving me the kind of love I didn’t know existed,” she wrote for her fiancé Amaan Ahmed.

Photo: Instagram/Mariyam Nafees

The two were engaged in Islamabad. Mariyam opted for a pink suit with golden embroidery, light jewellery and gajras and Armaan wore a white kurta.

Photo: Instagram/Mariyam Nafees

“Thank you for loving me the way you love me,” Armaan said, sharing a photo showing the couple running through the woods laughing.

Photo: Instagram/Mariyam Nafees
Photo: Instagram/Mariyam Nafees

Mariyam rose to fame with HUM TV’s Diyar-e-Dil (2015), starring alongside Mikaal Zulfiqar, Sanam Saeed and Maya Ali. She was last seen in Jhooti (2020) as Iqra Aziz’s sister-in-law and Fitrat.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
engagement mariyam nafees Maryam Nafees
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sania Mirza catches everyone by surprise on Pakistan game show
Sania Mirza catches everyone by surprise on Pakistan game show
Hania Aamir opens up on strained relation with father
Hania Aamir opens up on strained relation with father
Yashma Gill to make comeback on ARY Digital with Azmaish
Yashma Gill to make comeback on ARY Digital with Azmaish
In pictures: Komal Rizvi enjoys vacations in California
In pictures: Komal Rizvi enjoys vacations in California
Bushra Ansari shares heartfelt note for late sister
Bushra Ansari shares heartfelt note for late sister
Mahira Khan set to hit Indian screens again
Mahira Khan set to hit Indian screens again
My stepfather tried to rape me: Eshal Fayyaz
My stepfather tried to rape me: Eshal Fayyaz
Mashal Khan upset over people gossiping about her, Ali Ansari
Mashal Khan upset over people gossiping about her, Ali Ansari
Who does Rakhi Sawant want to see as India's PM?
Who does Rakhi Sawant want to see as India’s PM?
Anupam Kher speaks on wife Kirron's death reports
Anupam Kher speaks on wife Kirron’s death reports
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.