Mariyam Nafees shares photos from private engagement

Actor Mariyam Nafees has surprised followers by sharing photos from her private engagement held on Monday.

“Thank you for giving me the kind of love I didn’t know existed,” she wrote for her fiancé Amaan Ahmed.

Photo: Instagram/Mariyam Nafees

The two were engaged in Islamabad. Mariyam opted for a pink suit with golden embroidery, light jewellery and gajras and Armaan wore a white kurta.

Photo: Instagram/Mariyam Nafees

“Thank you for loving me the way you love me,” Armaan said, sharing a photo showing the couple running through the woods laughing.

Photo: Instagram/Mariyam Nafees

Photo: Instagram/Mariyam Nafees

Mariyam rose to fame with HUM TV’s Diyar-e-Dil (2015), starring alongside Mikaal Zulfiqar, Sanam Saeed and Maya Ali. She was last seen in Jhooti (2020) as Iqra Aziz’s sister-in-law and Fitrat.

