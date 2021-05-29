Saturday, May 29, 2021  | 16 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegations

The accusations have been made by an unknown woman

SAMAA | - Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

US goth rocker Marilyn Manson was Friday hit with new allegations that he raped an ex-girlfriend and forced her to watch a video of him abusing a young fan.

The latest lawsuit against Manson — real name Brian Warner — on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after “Game of Thrones” actress Esme Bianco last month accused him of rape, sexual abuse and violence.

The new lawsuit alleges that Manson “raped and repeatedly sexually abused” Jane Doe.

Manson allegedly showed the plaintiff a video in which he could be seen tying a young fan to a chair, where he “humiliated and berated her,” removed her T-shirt, forced her to drink a glass of urine, and threatened her with a gun.

A member of Manson’s team strongly denied the accusations Friday.

A source close to Manson said the video was a “scripted short film” featuring an adult actor that was never released.

Manson’s lawyer Howard King described the previous claims by Bianco as “provably false” and accused Bianco and her attorney of making “outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred.”

Los Angeles police in February confirmed they were investigating domestic violence allegations against the singer between 2009 and 2011. 

“Westworld” star Evan Rachel Wood has also accused Manson of years of abuse starting when she was a teenager — allegations Manson called “horrible distortions of reality” in an Instagram post.

Manson, who has long cultivated a controversial image with his ghostly make-up and stage name evoking serial killer Charles Manson, has parted ways with his record label Loma Vista Recordings and Hollywood agency CAA since the allegations became public.

FaceBook WhatsApp
marilyn manson
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
marilyn manson, marilyn manson, net worth, marilyn manson songs, marilyn manson wife, marilyn manson controversies, marilyn manson sexual violence, marilyn manson famous songs, marilyn manson concerts,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Is TikToker Jannat Mirza engaged to Umer Butt?
Is TikToker Jannat Mirza engaged to Umer Butt?
Pakistan bans Mia Khalifa on TikTok
Pakistan bans Mia Khalifa on TikTok
Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over 'religious insensitivity'
Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over ‘religious insensitivity’
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian...
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian vlogger
Will we be seeing Jannat Mirza in a drama soon?
Will we be seeing Jannat Mirza in a drama soon?
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram
Aima Baig feels lucky to have found her 'weirdo'
Aima Baig feels lucky to have found her ‘weirdo’
Mansha Pasha grateful for 1m followers on Instagram
Mansha Pasha grateful for 1m followers on Instagram
Watch: Netflix releases first look of Money Heist season five
Watch: Netflix releases first look of Money Heist season five
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.