Mansha Pasha grateful for 1m followers on Instagram

Mansha Pasha has become the latest celebrity with one million followers on Instagram.

The actor thanked her followers in a video message. “Ever grateful for the love that you all give me every day and hope to share much more with you all,” she said.

Mansha, who is married to social activist Jibran Nasir, regularly posts pictures with her husband.

The 33-year-old has starred in several hit projects such as Hamsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Surkh Chandni and Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida.

The actor made her film debut in romcom Chalay Thay Saath.

She starred in crime thriller Laal Kabootar. Her performance was well received and she was nominated for the Best Actress award at the Pakistan International Screen Awards.

Pakistani actor Ayeza Khan has nine million followers and Iqra Aziz has six million on Instagram. Maya Ali and Hira Mani both have more than five million followers.