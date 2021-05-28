Malala in Friends reunion takes social media by storm

Activist Malala is being lauded for making it to Hollywood with Friends: The Reunion.

“Friends brought friends together,” Malala tweeted, sharing a clip in which she and her friend Vee are talking about how much they love the series. Malala’s favourite moment is when Monica (played by Courteney Cox) and Ross (David Schwimmer) want to perform their favourite dance in the 10th episode of the sixth season.

Many people commented that they loved watching Malala in the reunion and enjoyed this surprise.

The trailer for the special was released on May 19, starring the original cast: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

Malala is among many celebrities who have made special appearances. They include Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, the BTS, David Beckham, and Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow on Game of Thrones.

A reunion for the popular sitcom was first announced in February 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Friends aired from 1994 through 2004 and comprised 10 seasons. It is one of the most popular sitcoms of all time.

