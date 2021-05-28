Friday, May 28, 2021  | 15 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Malala in Friends reunion takes social media by storm

Activist shares her favourite moment from the series

SAMAA | - Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Malala in Friends reunion takes social media by storm

Photo: Twitter/Malala

Activist Malala is being lauded for making it to Hollywood with Friends: The Reunion.

Friends brought friends together,” Malala tweeted, sharing a clip in which she and her friend Vee are talking about how much they love the series. Malala’s favourite moment is when Monica (played by Courteney Cox) and Ross (David Schwimmer) want to perform their favourite dance in the 10th episode of the sixth season. 

Many people commented that they loved watching Malala in the reunion and enjoyed this surprise.

The trailer for the special was released on May 19, starring the original cast: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

Malala is among many celebrities who have made special appearances. They include Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, the BTS, David Beckham, and Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow on Game of Thrones.

A reunion for the popular sitcom was first announced in February 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Friends aired from 1994 through 2004 and comprised 10 seasons. It is one of the most popular sitcoms of all time.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
friends reunion Malala
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Is TikToker Jannat Mirza engaged to Umer Butt?
Is TikToker Jannat Mirza engaged to Umer Butt?
Pakistan bans Mia Khalifa on TikTok
Pakistan bans Mia Khalifa on TikTok
Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over 'religious insensitivity'
Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over ‘religious insensitivity’
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian...
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian vlogger
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram
Will we be seeing Jannat Mirza in a drama soon?
Will we be seeing Jannat Mirza in a drama soon?
Mansha Pasha grateful for 1m followers on Instagram
Mansha Pasha grateful for 1m followers on Instagram
Watch: Netflix releases first look of Money Heist season five
Watch: Netflix releases first look of Money Heist season five
Fact-check: Have Imran Abbas, Ushna Shah divorced?
Fact-check: Have Imran Abbas, Ushna Shah divorced?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.