Friday, May 7, 2021  | 24 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan to appear in Azaan Sami’s music video

It will be released on Eid

Posted: May 7, 2021
Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: YouTube

Singer Azaan Sami Khan is all set to appear opposite Mahira Khan in his next music video.

A 30-second teaser for Azaan’s second song Tu from his first album was dropped on Thursday. It stars Mahira Khan as the singer’s love interest.

Azaan released the title track Main Tera in February. It has been viewed over five million times on YouTube. The album features eight more songs, including Dholna, Maahiya, Jaadunagri, Aashiqui and Meri Sajna Re featuring Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Tu will be released on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Azaan Sami Khan Mahira Khan Tu
 
