Saturday, May 8, 2021  | 25 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan set to hit Indian screens again

Sarmad Khoosat will direct the series

SAMAA | - Posted: May 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Mahira Khan set to hit Indian screens again

Photo: Instagram/Mahira Khan

Actor Mahira Khan is all set to turn storyteller with a series of dramatic readings titled Yaar Julahay, Bollywood Hungama has reported.

The title of the series is inspired by a poem by celebrated lyricist Gulzar and pays homage to writers whose works have left a mark on both literature and television. Mahira will feature in the first episode and read Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi’s classic Guriya.

Photo: Instagram/ZEE Theatre

Guriya is a story of a girl named Bano, who has a doll that resembles her best friend Mehra. Mehra’s loathing and Bano’s fondness for the doll grow manifold with time until there is a twist that unravels the mystery around the toy.

Other stories to be featured in the series are by Saadat Hassan Manto, Ismat Chughtai, Gulzar, Munshi Premchand, Amrita Pritam and other progressive Urdu and Hindi writers. Sarmad Khoosat, Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Fawad Khan, Sania Saeed, Irfan Khoosat, Yasra Rizvi, Samiya Mumtaz, and Faisal Qureshi have been roped in for the readings. Sarmad will be directing the series as well.

Yaar Julahay comprises 12 episodes and will air on May 15 on Zee Theatre.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mahira Khan Sarmad Khoosat ZEE Theatre
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sania Mirza catches everyone by surprise on Pakistan game show
Sania Mirza catches everyone by surprise on Pakistan game show
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain expecting first child
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain expecting first child
Ali Ansari reveals why Saboor Aly cried at her engagement
Ali Ansari reveals why Saboor Aly cried at her engagement
When Anushka Sharma auditioned for 3 Idiots
When Anushka Sharma auditioned for 3 Idiots
Ileana D'Cruz quashes fake news of pregnancy, committing suicide
Ileana D’Cruz quashes fake news of pregnancy, committing suicide
Did this Pakistani drama predict Bill Gates' divorce?
Did this Pakistani drama predict Bill Gates’ divorce?
Mashal Khan upset over people gossiping about her, Ali Ansari
Mashal Khan upset over people gossiping about her, Ali Ansari
In pictures: Zoya Nasir, Christian Betzmann’s surprise dholki
In pictures: Zoya Nasir, Christian Betzmann’s surprise dholki
What's so special about Iqra Aziz's godh bharai outfit?
What’s so special about Iqra Aziz’s godh bharai outfit?
My stepfather tried to rape me: Eshal Fayyaz
My stepfather tried to rape me: Eshal Fayyaz
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.