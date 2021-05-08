Mahira Khan set to hit Indian screens again

Actor Mahira Khan is all set to turn storyteller with a series of dramatic readings titled Yaar Julahay, Bollywood Hungama has reported.

The title of the series is inspired by a poem by celebrated lyricist Gulzar and pays homage to writers whose works have left a mark on both literature and television. Mahira will feature in the first episode and read Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi’s classic Guriya.

Photo: Instagram/ZEE Theatre

Guriya is a story of a girl named Bano, who has a doll that resembles her best friend Mehra. Mehra’s loathing and Bano’s fondness for the doll grow manifold with time until there is a twist that unravels the mystery around the toy.

Other stories to be featured in the series are by Saadat Hassan Manto, Ismat Chughtai, Gulzar, Munshi Premchand, Amrita Pritam and other progressive Urdu and Hindi writers. Sarmad Khoosat, Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Fawad Khan, Sania Saeed, Irfan Khoosat, Yasra Rizvi, Samiya Mumtaz, and Faisal Qureshi have been roped in for the readings. Sarmad will be directing the series as well.

Yaar Julahay comprises 12 episodes and will air on May 15 on Zee Theatre.

