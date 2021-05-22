Lahore’s electropop star Abdullah Siddiqui opens up on musical journey

Twenty-year-old singer Abdullah Siddiqui, who was named in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list last month, has opened up with Spotify about his life.

“It started for me in my parents’ house, in front of a really old, super buggy computer,” he said. “Some very rudimentary music software, and just pressing random buttons, trying to make it sound like music.”

Abdullah from Lahore began producing English-language music at the age of 11 and started releasing it independently when he was 16. He has appeared on Nescafé Basement that promotes music of underground artists, according to Forbes. Abdullah has written and produced music for singers such as Meesha Shafi, Shamoon Ismail, Aima Baig, and actor Fawad Khan.

“Dextral or cinematic,” said Abdullah, when asked to describe his music in one word.

His inspirations include Imogen Heap, James Blake, Arca and Björk. “Pretty much all pop music and a lot of the cookie-cutter teen pop music that I listened to growing up, that sort of informed me a lot.

The singer announced that he is working on his new album, which he hopes to release by the end of 2021. He promised commercial ventures as well.

Abdullah has fans not only in Pakistan but all over the world. US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has his song Kids on her Muslim Vibes playlist.

Abdullah’s latest and third album dead Beat poets is available for streaming on Spotify.

