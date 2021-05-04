Kareena requests help for children who lost parents to Covid-19

India actor Kareen Kapoor Khan has asked people to show support for the children who lost their parents to coronavirus.

Kareena urged the people to report such children to organisations that are working for child care and rescue services in an Instagram post. “My heart goes out to kids left alone due to the pandemic—either they have lost one or both parents to the virus or the parents are in hospital,” she wrote.

She extended her condolence to the children.

India’s coronavirus cases topped 20 million on Tuesday. It reported more than 350,000 new cases as a devastating wave of infections overwhelmed hospitals and depleted critical resources such as medical oxygen.

With the government struggling, some young Indian volunteers have set up apps to crowdsource aid and are using social media to direct resources to people in need.