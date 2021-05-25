Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
Entertainment

Kangana’s bodyguard accused of rape

He has yet to be arrested

Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut

The bodyguard of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been accused of deceit and sexual assault, Bollywood Hungama reported.

A case under Section 376 (for rape) and 420 (for cheating) under the Indian Penal Code was registered against Kumar Hegde in Andheri. He has yet to be arrested. The complainant alleged that he promised to marry her and took Rs 50,000, the DN Nagar Police tweeted.

An FIR has been lodged against Hegde. According to Indo Asian News Service, it has yet to be confirmed by the police whether the accused was a member of Kangana’s personal staff.

The complaint was filed by a 30-year-old beautician who stated that Hegde had forced her into a sexual relationship and raped her on multiple occasions after promising to marry her. The accused took Rs 50,000 from her, saying that his mother is unwell.

The woman said that she had been in a relationship with Hegde for eight years and he proposed to her last year in June. Hegde suggested a live-in relationship which she accepted in the hope of getting married.

No official statement has been made by Kangana yet.

