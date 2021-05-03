Kangana Ranaut opens up on Bollywood’s obsession with fair skin

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has revealed that filmmakers didn’t see the potential in her when she started out and instead focussed on her looks, Hindustan Times reported.

“I tried to make my own place and that was a big struggle,” she said. “If I had to settle for what they were giving me, I don’t think I would have come this far.”

Kangana made her debut with 2006 hit Gangster opposite Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja. She said the concept of beauty to filmmakers is limited to fair skin only and most of them are unable to look beyond it. Actors who are fair can make a place for themselves in Bollywood for three to four years, but Kangana was not okay with it, she added.

“My fair complexion is one of my least favourite things,” she said. “There is so much more to me as an individual and I was appalled to see that they didn’t care about that.”

In 2013, Kangana turned down a lucrative offer to endorse a fairness cream. She was reportedly offered INR20 million.

“What kind of example would I be setting for younger people?” she remarked. “As a public figure, I have responsibilities.”

Other Bollywood stars who are known for speaking out against fairness brands are Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhay Deol and Kalki Koechlin. In Pakistan, Mehwish Hayat, Ayesha Omar, Momina Mustehsan, among others have never endorsed fairness creams.

