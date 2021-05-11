Tuesday, May 11, 2021  | 28 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut can’t wait for Instagram account to be blocked

Actor says the social media app was not appealing

SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut

India actress Kangana Ranaut has said that she is eagerly waiting for her Instagram account to be blocked.

She argued that the young people of India become consumed by capitalism through the app and don’t find it appealing.

The actress added that the app deleted her post in which she said that she would demolish Covid. “It’s been two days here on Insta but don’t think will last here more than a week.”

Earlier, Twitter permanently suspended her account for violating the social media app’s hate speech policy.

Kangana had targeted Mamata Banerjee following the outcome of the West Bengal elections after a tweet of communal violence made the rounds.

She called Banerjee an unleashed monster who should be tamed by Modi the same way he did back in the early 2000s.

