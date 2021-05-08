Kangana Ranaut calls coronavirus ‘nothing but small flu’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut had no idea that coronavirus was “having a party inside her body” until she got tested.

“I was feeling tired and weak with a slight burning sensation in my eyes for the past few days,” Kangana wrote on Instagram now that she can no longer tweet. “I was hoping to go to Himachal so I got my test done yesterday. I am COVID-19 positive.”

Photo: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut

Kangana is often called out for flouting coronavirus SOPs. After her photos from Mumbai airport went viral, actor Kishwer Merchant wondered why she never wore a mask. Kangana has been spotted visiting dubbing studios without a mask too, which many celebrities have termed “dumbness at its best”, according to Hindustan Times.



“It is nothing but a small flu which got too much press and is now psyching a few people,” Kangana remarked.

Kangana was banned permanently by Twitter on Tuesday after she called for violence against Indian politician Mamta Banerjee, who defeated Narendra Modi in the West Bengal elections last week. She urged Modi to show his virat roop (great form) to “tame” Mamta, alluding to the 2002 Gujarat riots that claimed over 1000 lives when Modi was the state’s chief minister.

Kangana has, however, pledged to voice her opinions using different platforms, including Instagram. She has called the ban on herself an “American conspiracy against both herself and India”.

