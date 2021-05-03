Monday, May 3, 2021  | 20 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > LifeandStyle

Kangana Ranaut calls Ali Gul Pir funny

Pir reenacted her speech

India actor Kangana Ranaut has called Pakistan celebrity Ali Gul Pir a “funny” person.

Kangana posted a Twitter video to say that an international conspiracy is hatched to defame India whenever the country undergoes crisis situation.

Ali responded to the video by acting out Kangana.

She said that the singer made her laugh with his video.

The Queen star had earlier hailed Pakistan for expressing solidarity with India during the coronavirus.  

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

