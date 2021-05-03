Kangana Ranaut calls Ali Gul Pir funny

India actor Kangana Ranaut has called Pakistan celebrity Ali Gul Pir a “funny” person.

Kangana posted a Twitter video to say that an international conspiracy is hatched to defame India whenever the country undergoes crisis situation.

Please watch warning to all those who are going to their foreign daddies to cry about India…. your time is up .. pic.twitter.com/pW1lwzip8R — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 30, 2021

Ali responded to the video by acting out Kangana.

Apa @KanganaTeam reminds us of the dangers of news reporting by comparing it to a pandemic. If news stops, deaths will too! @BDUTT @TIME @RanaAyyub pic.twitter.com/CYV4TXKtVy — Ali Gul Pir (@Aligulpir) May 1, 2021

She said that the singer made her laugh with his video.

At least you are funny and made me laugh 😂😂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 1, 2021

The Queen star had earlier hailed Pakistan for expressing solidarity with India during the coronavirus.