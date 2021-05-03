Kangana Ranaut calls Ali Gul Pir funny

Pir reenacted her speech
India actor Kangana Ranaut has called Pakistan celebrity Ali Gul Pir a “funny” person.
Kangana posted a Twitter video to say that an international conspiracy is hatched to defame India whenever the country undergoes crisis situation.
Please watch warning to all those who are going to their foreign daddies to cry about India…. your time is up .. pic.twitter.com/pW1lwzip8R— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 30, 2021
Ali responded to the video by acting out Kangana.
Apa @KanganaTeam reminds us of the dangers of news reporting by comparing it to a pandemic. If news stops, deaths will too! @BDUTT @TIME @RanaAyyub pic.twitter.com/CYV4TXKtVy— Ali Gul Pir (@Aligulpir) May 1, 2021
She said that the singer made her laugh with his video.
At least you are funny and made me laugh 😂😂— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 1, 2021
The Queen star had earlier hailed Pakistan for expressing solidarity with India during the coronavirus.
Heartwarming to see top trend from Pakistan #PakistanstandswithIndia #भारत_का_वीर_पुत्र_मोदी provided the country with vaccine nice to see them appreciate his kindness and reciprocate with love, we too acknowledge their empathy in these testing times #भारत_का_वीर_पुत्र_मोदी— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 24, 2021