HOME > Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut advised to not offend ‘Covid fan club’

Actor shares how she fought the virus

Posted: May 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: May 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Hindustan Times

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has tested negative for coronavirus after she was diagnosed with it “partying inside her body” on May 8.

“Hello, everyone, today I tested negative for COVID-19,” she said. “I want to say a lot about how I fought the virus, but I am told not to offend the Covid fan clubs.”

Photo: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut

Kangana was hoping to visit her family in Himachal when she tested positive. She was criticised for calling the virus a “small flu” and saying that it got too much attention, scaring a few people. The actor was shocked when Instagram deleted her post and she anticipated another permanent social media ban on her after (Twitter has permanently suspended her account).

“Yes, there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus,” Kangana said, reiterating that she was reported by the “Covid fan club”.

In a video posted hours later, Kangana said that her sister Rangoli helped her change her mind about sharing her experience. She has advised people not to be scared, saying that she had kahwa and took steam twice a day. Meditation helps too, she added.

Kangana will be seen in the biopic Thalaivi and action flick Dhaakad.

