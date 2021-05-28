Jia Ali ties the knot with PTI member

Actor Jia Ali tied the knot with Imran Idrees at Lahore’s Badshahi Mosque on Thursday.

The photos from the couple’s nikkah have gone viral. Imran is the former captain of the Hong Kong cricket team and a member of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

The event was attended by family and close friends. Jia wore a gold and white gharara suit with a pink embroidered dupatta and paired her outfit with heavy gold jewellery. Imran chose a sherwani for the occasion.

Imran runs his business in Hong Kong, according to reports. He is working to promote the PTI in East Asian and Pacific countries and owns the United Cricket Club Hong Kong as well.

Jia started her career in 1997 as a model and went on to star in Syed Noor’s Dewane Tere Pyar Ki. Some of her successful films include Ghar Kab Aogy, Love Mein Ghum and Saya e Khuda e Zuljalal.

