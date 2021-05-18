Jacqueline Fernandez to play police officer in Hollywood debut

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez will make her Hollywood debut by starring in an anthology feature named Women’s Stories, Miss Malani has reported.

The project has an all-female cast and is directed by women directors from across the globe.

The Sri Lanka-born actress will star in one of the parts called Sharing A Ride. She has been cast along with transgender model Anjali Lama. It is directed by Leena Yadav.

The feature, according to a Deadline report, will have six segments. Its filming took place in countries such as the United States, India and Italy. It will have a wide range of genres including drama, comedy, documentary and animation.

Jacqueline has her hands full with several high-profile projects. She will be seen in the action-thriller Attack opposite John Abraham along with Cirkus which stars Ranveer Singh.

Jacqueline has also been cast in an Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey.

The actor is another addition to the list of Bollywood celebrities appearing in Hollywood projects.

Deepika Padukone starred in XXX2 while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was cast in Pride and Prejudice.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared in Baywatch. Her next project includes the fourth installment in the Matrix series.

