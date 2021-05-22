Is TikToker Jannat Mirza engaged to Umer Butt?

Pakistan’s most popular TikToker Jannat Mirza has denied reports that she is engaged to Umer Butt.

“We are not engaged,” she said. “When it happens, I’ll definitely tell everyone.”

Photo: Instagram/Jannat Mirza

Reports started circulating that Jannat was going to tie the knot with Umer after her comment on Instagram went viral. She had posted a photo showing herself and Umer smiling at each other. When a fan asked her if the two were engaged, Jannat replied with only two letters with a heart emoji: BP for baat pakki.

Jannat is the first TikToker in Pakistan with over 15 million followers. She has over 400 million likes on her profile.

In March, Jannat was criticised after her debut with Syed Noor’s film Tere Bajre Di Rakhi was confirmed. People commented that she bagged the role because of her “fan following and not her talent”. Jannat responded to the criticism by saying: “Instead of discouraging someone, please try to appreciate their efforts.”

