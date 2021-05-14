Friday, May 14, 2021  | 1 Shawwal, 1442
Entertainment

Is Malala starring in HBO’s Friends reunion?

It will be aired on May 27

Posted: May 14, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Is Malala starring in HBO’s Friends reunion?

Photo: Variety

The long-awaited Friends: The Reunion is all set to hit the screen on May 27 and it has an interesting celebrity line-up, according to Variety.

A trailer for the special was released on Thursday starring the original cast: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Activist Malala Yousafzai is among 15 celebrities who will be making special appearances. They include Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, the BTS, David Beckham and Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow on Game of Thrones.

There has been no comment from Malala so far.

A reunion for the popular sitcom was first announced in February 2020, but was delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

Friends aired from 1994 through 2004 and comprised 10 seasons. It is one of the most popular sitcoms of all time.

friends reunion Malala sitcom
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

