Is Kristen Stewart’s Palestinian scarf photo real?

It was posted on a verified Facebook page

SAMAA | - Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Photo: Ahram Online

A photo showing American star Kristen Stewart wearing a keffiyeh (headscarf worn by Arab men) was trending on Twitter on Sunday.

“Two years ago, I got this scarf as a gift from one of my Palestinian fans,” the post read. “Now I shocked when I knew that he died by Israilian attack.” 

The second sentence, with a misspelt word and a verb missing, may be enough for people to infer that the post is fake. But before it could be pointed out, the keffiyeh-clad Kristen had gone viral and was being lauded for speaking out against Israel. Many Pakistani news outlets carried the doctored image too. 

Photo: Ahram Online

According to Ahram Online, the verified account with 800,000 followers in Kristen’s name is fake and was created in 2013 under the name Sean Porter. It has since been frequently changed until the admin decided to keep it Kristen Stewart.

There has been no comment from Kristen so far. She has been away from social media for personal reasons.

International celebrities who supported Palestine and called Israel out for its atrocities are Mia Khalifa, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Mark Ruffalo and Lena Headey. 

According to a report, Facebook removed almost 1.3 billion fake accounts in 2019.

