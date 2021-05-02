Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain expecting first child

Actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are expecting their first child together.

The happy news was announced by the Raqeeb Se actor on social media on Sunday. She also shared an adorable picture of her and Yasir. The baby is due July 2021.

In the photo, Iqra can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

The couple tied the knot in December, 2019. They had been the talk of the town ever since Yasir’s impromptu proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019.

Iqra is presently starring in HUM TV’s Raqeeb Se and GEO Entertainment’s Khuda Aur Muhabbat.