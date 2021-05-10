Instagram deletes Kangana Ranaut’s coronavirus post

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s prospects on Instagram don’t seem bright either after she was banned permanently by Twitter.

“Instagram has deleted my post in which I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt,” she wrote. “I had heard of terrorists and communist sympathisers on Twitter, but Covid fan club. Awesome…”

Kangana informed followers on Saturday that she was hoping to visit her family in Himachal but tested positive for coronavirus. “It is nothing but a small flu which got too much press and is now psyching a few people,” Kangana remarked. Her comments received criticism not only because she was taking the deadly virus lightly, but for her disregard for coronavirus SOPs as well.

“It’s been two days on Insta[gram] and [I] don’t think [I] will last here more than a week,” Kangana said jokingly.

She is often called out for not following the SOPs. After her photos from Mumbai airport went viral, actor Kishwer Merchant commented why she never wore a mask. Kangana has been spotted visiting dubbing studios without a mask too, which many celebrities have termed “dumbness at its best”, according to Hindustan Times.

Kangana was banned permanently by Twitter for her hateful tweets calling for violence against Indian politician Mamta Banerjee.

