Indie musicians rule Spotify in Pakistan

Pakistani Indie 101, a compilation of the best new-era musicians, has topped the trends on Spotify in Pakistan, Spotify has said.

The genres comprising the playlist include hip hop, retro wave, sufi, classical, progressive math pop, fusion house and indie pop.

Photo: Spotify

Shamoon Ismail, Abdullah Siddiqui, Hasan Raheem, Arooj Aftab, Bayaan and Zahra Paracha are some of the artists working on modern music in Pakistan.

Traditional music in Pakistan mostly involves instruments such as sitar, flute, rubab, etc. These artists have combined the traditional elements of music with the contemporary ones and have therefore been labelled “indie”, says Spotify.

Qawwali, Sufi and rock are three most popular genres in Pakistan.

Spotify was launched in Pakistan in February 2021.

