Wednesday, May 26, 2021  | 13 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Indie musicians rule Spotify in Pakistan

It was launched in Pakistan in February

SAMAA | - Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Indie musicians rule Spotify in Pakistan

Photo: Spotify Pakistan

Pakistani Indie 101, a compilation of the best new-era musicians, has topped the trends on Spotify in Pakistan, Spotify has said.

The genres comprising the playlist include hip hop, retro wave, sufi, classical, progressive math pop, fusion house and indie pop.

Photo: Spotify

Shamoon Ismail, Abdullah Siddiqui, Hasan Raheem, Arooj Aftab, Bayaan and Zahra Paracha are some of the artists working on modern music in Pakistan.

Traditional music in Pakistan mostly involves instruments such as sitar, flute, rubab, etc. These artists have combined the traditional elements of music with the contemporary ones and have therefore been labelled “indie”, says Spotify.

Qawwali, Sufi and rock are three most popular genres in Pakistan.

Spotify was launched in Pakistan in February 2021.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
spotify pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
samaa tv live,samaa news live,samaa news,palestine pakistan,palestine protest,palestine protests around the world,pakistanis protest for palestine,palestine,palestine support countries,israel palestine conflict
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Is TikToker Jannat Mirza engaged to Umer Butt?
Is TikToker Jannat Mirza engaged to Umer Butt?
Pakistan bans Mia Khalifa on TikTok
Pakistan bans Mia Khalifa on TikTok
Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over 'religious insensitivity'
Zoya Nasir announces split from Christian Betzmann over ‘religious insensitivity’
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann
I never supported Israel: Christian Betzmann
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian...
Is cleaning up not another epidemic in Pakistani men: Canadian vlogger
People want Tariq Jamil to discuss Palestine, not Salman Khan
People want Tariq Jamil to discuss Palestine, not Salman Khan
Mansha Pasha grateful for 1m followers on Instagram
Mansha Pasha grateful for 1m followers on Instagram
Mia Khalifa calls Gal Gadot ‘Genocide Barbie’
Mia Khalifa calls Gal Gadot ‘Genocide Barbie’
Shame on you: Sanam Saeed on Dubai promoting Israel tourism
Shame on you: Sanam Saeed on Dubai promoting Israel tourism
Aiman Khan lashes out at trolls criticising Minal over engagement
Aiman Khan lashes out at trolls criticising Minal over engagement
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.