HOME > Entertainment

Indian YouTuber arrested for making dog fly

Gaurav Sharma apologized for his actions

Posted: May 29, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago

Photo: AFP

A YouTuber from India was arrested for uploading a video of making his dog fly after tying balloons on him.

“Whoever is angry with me, I apologise with folded hands. I understand this was a big mistake,” Gaurav Sharma said in a new video after being released from custody late Thursday.

But he added that the viral clip of Dollar rising skywards attached to a mass of multicoloured balloons gave the wrong impression about his feelings for his pooch.

“I’m unmarried and Dollar is like my child,” the 32-year-old said. “In my old videos on YouTube you can see, I shop for Dollar for summers, winters. I buy him treats, I take him out. I even celebrate his birthday by inviting other dogs.”

According to media reports, police said they arrested Sharma after a complaint from animal welfare organisation People for Animals.

“Taking high to a new low!” Delhi police tweeted Thursday announcing his arrest.

Dollar does not float far in the video before someone on a nearby balcony appears to catch the animal.

RELATED STORIES

