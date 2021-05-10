India YouTuber Rahul Vohra dies of coronavirus

India YouTuber Rahul Vohra has passed away due to coronavirus.

The news was confirmed by director-playwright Arvind Gaur on Facebook on Sunday.

Rahul posted the details of himself as a patient on Facebook. He added that he may have survived if given proper treatment.

He said that he believed he would be reborn and do good things for humanity, before mentioning that he had lost all hope of recovery.

Rahul said on May 4 that he was admitted after testing positive and there were no signs of recovery.

He asked if there were any hospital where he could get get oxygen.

Arvind, while announcing his death on Facebook, said that everyone is responsible for Rahul’s death.

Rahul’s wife Jyoti Tiwari has blamed medical negligence for the death and said she will seek justice.